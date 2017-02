The names of people killed by an avalanche in Osh region became known. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, student of the 4th grade Karamatullo Shermatov and his sister Baktygul Shermatova, 2007, died in Chon-Alay district. Two of ten hospitalized have head injuries, eight of them are in a satisfactory condition.

Ugulay Kakieva, 1997, died in Kara-Suu district.

Recall, the natural disaster occurred on February 19.