Hundreds of vehicles stuck on Bishkek – Osh highway due to avalanches

On February 19, hundreds of cars could not continue their journey on Bishkek — Osh road. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, avalanches were registered due to heavy snowfall.

Photo: Ministry of Emergency Situations

According to the ministry, a traffic accident occurred on Bishkek — Osh road.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations informed that warming and hot meals points were organized on Sosnovka checkpoint.

MES introduces time restrictions for movement of traffic on the strategic highway.