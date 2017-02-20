09:46
-1
USD 69.11
EUR 73.58
RUB 1.20
English

Hundreds of vehicles stuck on Bishkek – Osh highway due to avalanches

On February 19, hundreds of cars could not continue their journey on Bishkek — Osh road. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, avalanches were registered due to heavy snowfall.

Ministry of Emergency Situations
Photo: Ministry of Emergency Situations

According to the ministry, a traffic accident occurred on Bishkek — Osh road.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations informed that warming and hot meals points were organized on Sosnovka checkpoint.

MES introduces time restrictions for movement of traffic on the strategic highway.

The department also noted that bad weather was recorded in most regions of the country. For example, the day before wind speed reached 35 meters per second in Balykchy town (Issyk-Kul region).
link: http://24.kg/english/45478/
views: 48
Print
Related
Chatkal region of Kyrgyzstan covered with 2 meters of snow
Popular
Deputies of&nbsp;Parliament to&nbsp;spend week in&nbsp;regions Deputies of Parliament to spend week in regions
Kyrgyz President gives interview to Euronews Kyrgyz President gives interview to Euronews
150 tons of&nbsp;meat exported from Kyrgyzstan to&nbsp;Iran for 6 months 150 tons of meat exported from Kyrgyzstan to Iran for 6 months
European Union allocates grant to&nbsp;Kyrgyzstan for regional development European Union allocates grant to Kyrgyzstan for regional development