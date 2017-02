The President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev has awarded the Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel Kurmanjan Datka Order. The ceremony took place on February 18 during the bilateral meeting.

The Order was awarded for contribution to the development of diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Germany.

In addition, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic presented her an album of photographs from the last visit of Angela Merkel to Kyrgyzstan.