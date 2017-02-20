09:47
-1
USD 69.11
EUR 73.58
RUB 1.20
English

Kyrgyzstan suspends import of meat products from China

Kyrgyzstan has temporarily suspended the import of animal products from China, the Head of the Department of the State Inspectorate for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Safety Manas Maikanov said.

According to him, import was suspended until a joint inspection by the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union of products which China supplies to the EEU market. Countries will examine the quality of meat products, eggs and animals.

«As soon as China invites us for inspection, we immediately will go there. All the EEU countries are ready to examine Chinese products. The inspection will show whether import of meat from China to the EEU will be allowed or not," Manas Maikanov said.
link: http://24.kg/english/45474/
views: 56
Print
Related
Sabotage of EEU integration organized by government of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan has to switch to e-document management as soon as possible
Former prime minister calls on to actively trade with Vietnam, India and Iran
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP growth in 2016 hardly to amount to 0.1 percent without EEU
EEU countries should have equal-netback gas pricing
Found reason why data on import of goods between KR and China differ
Officials accused of unpreparedness of country when joining EEU
Government of Kyrgyzstan glad to see reduction in imports from EEU
Popular
Deputies of&nbsp;Parliament to&nbsp;spend week in&nbsp;regions Deputies of Parliament to spend week in regions
Kyrgyz President gives interview to Euronews Kyrgyz President gives interview to Euronews
150 tons of&nbsp;meat exported from Kyrgyzstan to&nbsp;Iran for 6 months 150 tons of meat exported from Kyrgyzstan to Iran for 6 months
European Union allocates grant to&nbsp;Kyrgyzstan for regional development European Union allocates grant to Kyrgyzstan for regional development