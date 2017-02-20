Kyrgyzstan suspends import of meat products from China

Kyrgyzstan has temporarily suspended the import of animal products from China, the Head of the Department of the State Inspectorate for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Safety Manas Maikanov said.
According to him, import was suspended until a joint inspection by the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union of products which China supplies to the EEU market. Countries will examine the quality of meat products, eggs and animals.
«As soon as China invites us for inspection, we immediately will go there. All the EEU countries are ready to examine Chinese products. The inspection will show whether import of meat from China to the EEU will be allowed or not," Manas Maikanov said.