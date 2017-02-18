At least $ 133 million transferred from Kyrgyzstan to Russia in 2016

At three
It is noted that generally from the CIS countries to
Note, in 2015 the volume of private transfers to Russia from CIS countries, on the contrary, increased by 1.9 percent — up to $ 2 billion 257 million.
From Azerbaijan to Russia transferred $ 53 million (-51.8 percent), from Armenia — $ 43 million (-63.6 percent), from Belarus — $ 43 million (-14 percent), from Kazakhstan — $ 431 million (-41.3 percent), from Kyrgyzstan — $ 133 million (-1.5 percent), from Moldova — $ 45 million (-23.7 percent), from Tajikistan — $ 70 million (-41.7 percent), from Turkmenistan — $ 18 million (-41.9 percent) , from Uzbekistan — $ 141 million (-50.9 percent), from Ukraine — $ 96 million (-13.5 percent).
For 11 months of 2016 the volume of money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 1 billion 834.74 million soms. This is almost half of the public debt of the country.