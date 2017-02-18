At least $ 133 million transferred from Kyrgyzstan to Russia in 2016

At three quarter-ends of 2016 the volume of private transfers of funds from Kyrgyzstan to Russia amounted to $ 133 million. Such data provided by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation .

It is noted that generally from the CIS countries to Russia in January-September 2016 transferred $ 1 billion 72 million. The decline compared to 2015 — $ 38.9 million.

Note, in 2015 the volume of private transfers to Russia from CIS countries, on the contrary, increased by 1.9 percent — up to $ 2 billion 257 million.

From Azerbaijan to Russia transferred $ 53 million (-51.8 percent), from Armenia — $ 43 million (-63.6 percent), from Belarus — $ 43 million (-14 percent), from Kazakhstan — $ 431 million (-41.3 percent), from Kyrgyzstan — $ 133 million (-1.5 percent), from Moldova — $ 45 million (-23.7 percent), from Tajikistan — $ 70 million (-41.7 percent), from Turkmenistan — $ 18 million (-41.9 percent) , from Uzbekistan — $ 141 million (-50.9 percent), from Ukraine — $ 96 million (-13.5 percent).