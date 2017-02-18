Boeing-747. Preliminary report of IAC prepared, waiting for Turkey's comment

A preliminary report on the crash of Boeing- 747 in Bishkek is prepared by the Interstate Aviation Committee. Now it is being studied by aeronautical authorities of Turkey , the official website of IAC informed.

It is noted that the commission investigating the accident with Boeing 747–412 TC-MCL aircraft continues its work. The documentation relating to the accident is being studied, the parametric (FDR) data and sound (CVR) data recorders, radar survey analyzed.

Analyzed the weather conditions at Manas airport at the time of the accident.

Actual weather at Manas airport at the time of the accident was as follows: wind 60 degrees, 01 m per sec, the visibility at the beginning of the runway — 400 meters , the middle — 350 meters , the end — 350 meters .