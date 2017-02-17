Vice Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discuss border issues

Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov and the Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Adham Ikramov discussed issues of cross-border cooperation, the Department of Information Support of the Kyrgyz government reported.
It is noted that the two sides met in the Uzbek city of Ferghana. Zhenish Razakov and Adham Ikramov discussed issues on delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border. Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan noted the need for the speedy completion of work on the remaining unspecified areas of the boundary line.
The delegation also took part in events to mark the 24th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. They took place yesterday in the Drama Theater named after Babur in Osh city.