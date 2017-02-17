Vice Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discuss border issues

Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov and the Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Adham Ikramov discussed issues of cross-border cooperation, the Department of Information Support of the Kyrgyz government reported.

It is noted that the two sides met in the Uzbek city of Ferghana . Zhenish Razakov and Adham Ikramov discussed issues on delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border. Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan noted the need for the speedy completion of work on the remaining unspecified areas of the boundary line.