22:05
+1
USD 69.11
EUR 73.48
RUB 1.21
English

Vice Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discuss border issues

Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov and the Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Adham Ikramov discussed issues of cross-border cooperation, the Department of Information Support of the Kyrgyz government reported.

It is noted that the two sides met in the Uzbek city of Ferghana. Zhenish Razakov and Adham Ikramov discussed issues on delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border. Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan noted the need for the speedy completion of work on the remaining unspecified areas of the boundary line.

The delegation also took part in events to mark the 24th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. They took place yesterday in the Drama Theater named after Babur in Osh city.
link: http://24.kg/english/45412/
views: 111
Print
Related
Transfer of Ungar-Too station — out of question
Kyrgyzstan may reduce price of fertilizers to $170 per ton in 2017
Popular
150 tons of&nbsp;meat exported from Kyrgyzstan to&nbsp;Iran for 6 months 150 tons of meat exported from Kyrgyzstan to Iran for 6 months
Prosecutor General’s&nbsp;Office calls Omurbek Tekebayev for questioning Prosecutor General’s Office calls Omurbek Tekebayev for questioning
Bishkek&nbsp;&mdash; Kara-Balta road to&nbsp;be&nbsp;built 2.5 years Bishkek — Kara-Balta road to be built 2.5 years
Consul General of&nbsp;Kyrgyzstan in&nbsp;United Arab Emirates appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in United Arab Emirates appointed