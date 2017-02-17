Criminal case initiated against MP Almambet Shykmamatov

MP from Ata Meken faction Almambet Shykmamatov became a defendant in a criminal case initiated by the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan. The main supervisory body of the country reported.

It is noted that officials of the Chamber of Accounts are to be brought to criminal responsibility together with the deputy.

All of them are charged with corruption and forgery.

«The criminal case was opened on the received from the State Committee for National Security materials taken from the investigated criminal case on the facts of abuse of office by the employees of the Chamber of Accounts», the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

«It was found out that on September 20, 2011 the Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts Sabyrbek Moldokulov issued an order on establishment of a tender commission on the purchase of service cars. Tender was not held in violation of the requirements of Public procurement law. The Chamber of Accounts auditors have found and chose cars that were sold by private persons," the Prosecutor General’s Office informed.

Under a prior agreement between the above mentioned members of the tender commission, the purchase was legalized by drawing up fake documents.

According to investigators, under a prior agreement between the Chairman of the tender commission G. Imanaliev and commission member Almambet Shykmamatov with the director of Bi Star LLC A. Yuksel, there have been drawn up fake contracts on purchase from private persons five Mercedes Benz E class cars by a dummy Barat Lux LLC.

Later on, there were drawn up fictitious documents on allegedly held on October 5, 2011 tender, which involved two companies -Bi Star LLC with the bid price of 4,265,000 soms and Barat Lux LLC with the bid in the amount of 3,368, 831 soms, with which the contract was signed.

The Prosecutor General’s Office notes that Shykmamatov, in pursuit of his personal purpose, also initiated the inclusion in the tender bid by Barat Lux LLC a car of his wife Turdakunova at an inflated cost. Mercedes Benz E320 made in 2000 was estimated at , 637.

According to the expert conclusion by Asia-Otsenka LLC, the market price of similar vehicles in a satisfactory condition as of October 2011 was about $10,000.

The State Committee for National Security Committee was entrusted with investigation of the criminal case.