Kyrgyz Criminal Code more humane then Russian

The Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan is more humane than the Russian one, that’s why a lot of criminal cases are being opened, but only few reach the court, the representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic said today at a meeting of Bir Bol.

The meeting considers the amendments to the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes.

«There is a number of articles in the domestic legislation suggesting that in the case of compensation for damages the criminal case shall be closed," he said.

«A lot of criminal cases are opened, but only few reach the court. That’s for these amendments are made. The objectives of the project is to create mechanisms for strengthening the responsibility of law enforcement officers, prosecutors and national security for actions resulting in unjustified criminal prosecution," the speaker, deputy Akylbek Zhaparov said.

According to him, the cases when criminal proceedings are opened in the absence of sufficient grounds are common, and the investigation of such cases lasts several months. During this time, businesses suffer losses, business processes break down, causing material damage and damage to business reputation.