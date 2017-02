Shakir Zulimov was appointed the Vice Mayor of Osh city, supervising construction and municipal property. The corresponding order was signed by the Mayor Aytmamat Kadyrbaev. Public Relations Service of the Mayor’s Office reported.

According to it, Shakir Zulimov previously took the post of deputy chairman of Osh city Council.

Recall, former vice mayor Shukhrat Sobirov was appointed the Director of the State Antimonopoly Regulation Agency.