Tenders at 43.5 billion soms passed through public procurement portal for year

In 2016, more than 44,000 tenders (at 43.5 billion KGS) were held on the electronic portal of public procurement of Kyrgyzstan, Finance Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev said today at a meeting of SDPK parliamentary faction.

It is noted that a half of the competitions (55.5 percent) were held by state institutions, financed from the national budget. They bought goods and services through the portal for 18.8 billion soms.

State-owned companies made purchases for 17.2 billion soms. The volume of public procurement of local governments through the portal is estimated at 7.4 billion soms.

Nevertheless, the deputies still criticized the government procurement system.

There are disadvantages, but they will be eliminated in the new law on public procurement.

Adylbek Kasymaliev

Deputies demanded to submit the document to the Parliament as soon as possible.
