10:04
+1
USD 69.11
EUR 73.48
RUB 1.21
English

President of Kyrgyzstan tells in Brussels about merits of Chingiz Aitmatov

Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan
Photo: Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan. Exhibition in Brussels

President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev told about the merits of Chingiz Aitmatov during the solemn transfer of archival documents.

According to him, the President was personally acquainted with Chingiz Aitmatov. He came to his house in the village. «He was at the funeral of my mother. Chingiz Aitmatov — a great symbol for our generation. He was not only a writer of small Kyrgyz people, but also a writer of the USSR, and the Ambassador," Almazbek Atambayev said.

He added that he always keeps the memories in his heart. «We are proud that our people have begot such a great writer. Symbols and images from his books dispersed all over the world. We do not appreciate what we have until we lose it. A lot of happened between us. I sometimes did not attach any importance that such a great person was next to me," the head of the Kyrgyz Republic said.
link: http://24.kg/english/45343/
views: 45
Print
Related
European Union allocates grant to Kyrgyzstan for regional development
Almazbek Atambayev and European Council President discuss successor issue
Federica Mogherini encourages Kyrgyzstan to respect human rights
President of Kyrgyzstan holds series of meetings in Brussels
Belgium to hand over archive materials on Chingiz Aitmatov’s works to Kyrgyzstan
Almazbek Atambayev invites Federal President of Germany to Kyrgyzstan
Almazbek Atambayev congratulates Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on his re-election
Omurbek Tekebayev counts president’s money
Popular
150 tons of&nbsp;meat exported from Kyrgyzstan to&nbsp;Iran for 6 months 150 tons of meat exported from Kyrgyzstan to Iran for 6 months
Prosecutor General’s&nbsp;Office calls Omurbek Tekebayev for questioning Prosecutor General’s Office calls Omurbek Tekebayev for questioning
Bishkek&nbsp;&mdash; Kara-Balta road to&nbsp;be&nbsp;built 2.5 years Bishkek — Kara-Balta road to be built 2.5 years
Consul General of&nbsp;Kyrgyzstan in&nbsp;United Arab Emirates appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in United Arab Emirates appointed