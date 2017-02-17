President of Kyrgyzstan tells in Brussels about merits of Chingiz Aitmatov

Photo: Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan. Exhibition in Brussels

President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev told about the merits of Chingiz Aitmatov during the solemn transfer of archival documents.

According to him, the President was personally acquainted with Chingiz Aitmatov. He came to his house in the village. «He was at the funeral of my mother. Chingiz Aitmatov — a great symbol for our generation. He was not only a writer of small Kyrgyz people, but also a writer of the USSR, and the Ambassador," Almazbek Atambayev said.

He added that he always keeps the memories in his heart. «We are proud that our people have begot such a great writer. Symbols and images from his books dispersed all over the world. We do not appreciate what we have until we lose it. A lot of happened between us. I sometimes did not attach any importance that such a great person was next to me," the head of the Kyrgyz Republic said.