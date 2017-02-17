European Union receptive to Kyrgyzstan’s position on Azimzhan Askarov

European Union was receptive to Kyrgyzstan 's position on Azimzhan Askarov, who is accused of organizing June 2010 events in the south of the republic, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Erlan Abdyldaev reported to journalists yesterday.

According to him, during the talks in Brussels the question of a life sentence to Azimzhan Askarov was casually discussed. It wasn’t and couldn’t be dominant. «The president gave a clear and understandable explanation on the situation with Askarov. Position of the KR was received with understanding," he said.

Everything is within the trial. Everything must be within the law, and no one should interfere in these processes.