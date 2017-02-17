Date of OSCE Programme Office launch announced

The Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erlan Abdyldaev told reporters, when the OSCE Programme Office will start working.

According to him, there is a decision of the OSCE Permanent Council on revisal of the mandate of the OSCE Centre, which was supported by all members of the organization. Programme Office will be created.

«The goals, objectives, principles and values ​​of the OSCE have always been for us our own values ​​- it is democracy, rule of law, work in all three areas: politics, diplomatic area, economic and humanitarian cooperation," Erlan Abdyldaev said.

He noted that the decision of the Permanent Council has exact time limits, the negotiations on the mandate will be completed by April 30, the OSCE Programme Office will be opened from May 1.