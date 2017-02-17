EU ready to allocate additional financial aid to Kyrgyzstan

The European Union is ready to increase funding of projects in Kyrgyzstan , if the provided assistance is not enough, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Erlan Abdyldaev reported to journalists yesterday.

According to him, the European side considers Kyrgyzstan as the country on the right path of democratic development, which made progress in economic development.

«The interaction will only increase. We will have political support, trade and economic relations through investment and grant support will be stimulated," Erlan Abdyldaev said.