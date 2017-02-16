Kyrgyzstan increases fines for prices in foreign currency

Fines for prices in a foreign currency were increased in Kyrgyzstan. Almazbek Atambayev signed a law on amendments to some legislative acts. Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.
According to it, the President signed the law on amendments to the Code of Administrative Responsibility, the laws on advertising and public procurement. Amendments were adopted by the Parliament on January 19, 2017.
In order to strengthen the national currency, the following regulations are amended:
This law shall come into force fifteen days after the date of its publication.