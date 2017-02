The European Union has allocated to Kyrgyzstan grant financial assistance for the development of regions. The agreement was signed today in Brussels within the working visit of Almazbek Atambayev.

The first tranche of €10 million is to be spent on the development of agriculture in Jalal-Abad region.

Totally, EU will allocate € 72 million for 7 regions of Kyrgyzstan within 7 years.

In addition, it allocated the next tranche of €13 million for the rule of law.