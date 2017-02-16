Almazbek Atambayev and European Council President discuss successor issue

The President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev discussed with the President of the European Council Donald Tusk the upcoming presidential elections in the republic. Press service of the head of state reported the details of the meeting.
«I hope that at least you know who will be the next president and your successor," Donald Tusk said.
Almazbek Atambayev said he did not know.
Elections will be held on the third Sunday of November this year. But I do not know who will be the new president.Almazbek Atambayev