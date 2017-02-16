10:05
Sooronbay Jeenbekov: It’s necessary to get maximum benefit out of EEU membership

«Kyrgyzstan should get maximum benefit out of EEU membership," the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov said, inspecting checkpoints Tokmok and Ken-Bulun on the state border in Chui region, the department of information support of the government reported.

As the Prime Minister, I put the modernization and reconstruction of checkpoints on the border with Kazakhstan, bringing into line with international standards of veterinary and phytosanitary laboratories as one of the main priorities in the work of the government in the framework of Kyrgyzstan's integration in the EEU.

Sooronbay Jeenbekov

According to him, it creates «the most favorable conditions for the export-oriented domestic enterprises.»

Premier added that modernization of Tokmok-Avtodorozhnyi checkpoint will be completed in late February, Ken-Bulun- Avtodorozhnyi — in two months.

Active work on the reconstruction of a number of checkpoints throughout the country, the completion of which is scheduled for September 2017, is being carried out.

According to the Chairman of the State Border Service Mirbek Kasymkulov, all defects of capital construction objects at Tokmok-Avtodorozhnyi checkpoint are eliminated. In the near future it will be completely ready for operation.

Tokmok-Avtodorozhnyi checkpoint is intended only for cars.

The Prime Minister mentioned the efficiency as the main requirement to the checkpoints.
