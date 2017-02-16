Federica Mogherini encourages Kyrgyzstan to respect human rights

Federica Mogherini encouraged Kyrgyzstan to pursue the policies based on the values of democracy, respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms. Press release of the Delegation of European Union to Kyrgyzstan says.

It specifies, that the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/ Vice-President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini during the meeting with the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Atambayev this morning discussed the state of EU-Kyrgyz Republic bilateral relations, as well as of the reform process in the country.

EU will continue to support the Kyrgyz authorities in building democracy and ensuring sustainable economic growth.

The EU High Representative emphasized the good progress made with regard to electoral reform, as well as the importance of free, fair and transparent Presidential elections later this year for the democratization process in the Kyrgyz Republic.

It is noted, that the President Almazbek Atambayev briefed the High Representative on political developments in the Kyrgyz Republic and in the region. Federica Mogherini highlighted the need to build on positive examples of increased cooperation among neighbouring countries in Central Asia.

In this context she also referred to the valuable work done by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Central Asia and stressed the value of continued, close cooperation with the organization.

OSCE Centre renews mandates of its missions in Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. It will work as a Programme Office from May 1.

Earlier, OSCE refused to send its observers to the elections of deputies to local councils.