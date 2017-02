«Works at 2.9 billion soms under the Article «State capital investments» were executed in 2016," the head of the Ministry of Transport and Roads Zhamshitbek Kalilov said at its press conference.

It is noted that asphalt concrete road topping of «Bishkek — Manas Airport," 23 km long, in the amount of 978.3 million soms was laid;

— Asphalt concrete road topping of Balykchy — Cholpon-Ata — Korumdu, 25.5 km long in the amount of 1 billion 459.2 million soms;

— road topping of Abdrakhmanov Street in Balykchy town, 6.64 km long in the amount of 140 million soms;

— As for the remaining list of objects, there was laid asphalt coating with the length of 30.8 km in the amount of 197.7 million soms;