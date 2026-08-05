Foreigner detained in Bishkek for bribing police officer with 100,000 soms

A foreign citizen has been detained in Bishkek on suspicion of attempting to bribe a police officer. The capital’s Main Department of Internal Affairs reported.

According to the department, a fight involving foreigners broke out near a karaoke club on Abdrakhmanov Street on August 2. Three men were taken to the police station and charged with petty hooliganism.

On August 4, the Sverdlovsk District Court sentenced each of them to three days of administrative arrest.

After the hearing, a man who introduced himself as the detainees’ foreman approached a police officer. He offered 100,000 soms for their release.

Police also stated that before the trial, the man allegedly repeatedly offered money to employees to avoid administrative arrest.

Suspect S.Ch., 44, was detained while handing over 100,000 soms. He was taken to the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek.

A criminal case has been opened under the article «Bribery.» The investigation is ongoing.