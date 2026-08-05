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Akylbek Japarov reveals secret of Kyrgyzstan's rapid economic growth 

Kyrgyzstan has managed to accelerate its economic growth by making prompt decisions that meet the needs of citizens and businesses, former Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov said at the Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum in Issyk-Kul region.

According to him, the forum has become a tradition and serves as a platform for discussing cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

The former head of the Cabinet noted that the two countries share long-standing historical, political and economic ties. Despite challenges that have arisen at different times, the two states have continued to support one another.

«When we see shortcomings, they should be corrected quickly. Only then can the country move forward,» Akylbek Japarov said.

He added that time is equally valuable for both large and small countries, stressing that governments should use it efficiently and avoid delaying important decisions.

In Japarov’s view, one of the main reasons behind Kyrgyzstan’s strong economic growth has been the government’s ability to make, within a short period, the decisions needed by citizens and entrepreneurs.

Akylbek Japarov also said he intends to discuss Kyrgyzstan’s experience in implementing economic reforms with Russian colleagues.
link: http://24.kg/english/384241/
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