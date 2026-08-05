Bishkek City Council deputy Maksat Toktogulov resigns before end of term

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has prematurely terminated the mandates of several local council deputies. The decision was adopted at the commission’s meeting on August 5.

Among them is Maksat Toktogulov, a member of the Bishkek City Council representing the Zhany Kuch faction. His mandate was terminated based on his personal resignation request.

The CEC also approved decisions of the territorial election commissions of Uzgen, Aravan, Kara-Suu, Ala-Buka, Batken, Kadamdzhai and Karakol.

The vacant mandates will be transferred to the next registered candidates on the respective lists.