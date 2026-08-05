Man detained in Bishkek for fraudulently obtaining three cars worth $55,000

Police in Bishkek have detained a man suspected of fraud after allegedly obtaining three vehicles worth a total of $55,000, the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district reported.

According to the police, a resident M.N. filed a complaint stating that in February the suspect gained his trust and took possession of his Toyota Avalon, Kia K7, and Samsung vehicles.

The total material damage is estimated at $55,000.

A criminal case has been opened under the article «Fraud.»

During investigative and operational search measures, police detained the suspect, identified as N.A., 23. He has been placed in a temporary detention facility of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

Police are asking anyone who may have been affected by the suspect’s actions or who has information relevant to the case to contact the police by calling 0502 060 693 or 102.