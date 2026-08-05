Head of Family Village detained in Bishkek in $270,000 case

Police in Bishkek have detained Sukhrab Zharmukhamedov, CEO of the construction company Family Village, on suspicion of large-scale fraud and forgery of official documents, the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district reported.

The police statement followed a social media post by a Bishkek resident who claimed that her son had been arrested without sufficient grounds.

According to investigators, in 2017, citizen A.U. and the company headed by Zharmukhamedov signed a joint construction agreement to build a four-story residential building on Baitik Baatyr Street.

Under the agreement, the two parties were to participate in the project on equal terms and each receive 50 percent of the profits.

Law enforcement authorities allege that the investor transferred assets worth $270,000 to the company. After the construction was completed and the apartments were sold, the company’s director allegedly failed to fulfill his financial obligations to the partner.

A criminal case has been opened under the articles «Forgery of Official Documents» and «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Zharmukhamedov has been detained, and the investigation is ongoing.

Zharmukhamedov had previously been detained in another fraud case. In December 2022, Bishkek’s Pervomaisky District Court ordered that the Family Village director be held in pre-trial detention center No. 1 until February 20, 2023, Tazabek reported, citing the court’s press service.

Earlier, Zharmukhamedov’s name also appeared in a case involving former member of parliament Aliyar Abzhaliev. He was detained in February 2022 following a complaint filed by the former business partner of deputy’s son.

According to Abzhaliev’s lawyer, Temirlan Tokobekov and Sukhrab Zharmukhamedov started a joint construction business in 2018 with equal ownership shares. Tokobekov later decided to leave the project, and Zharmukhamedov allegedly agreed to buy out his share in installments.

The lawyer claimed that a notarized agreement was signed in 2020, but the payments for the share were allegedly never made.

According to data from the Ministry of Justice as of February 2022, Tokobekov was listed as the founder of Family Group LLC, while Zharmukhamedov served as its director.