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Kyrgyzstan plans to modernize pre-conscription training system for youth

A draft Cabinet of Ministers resolution approving the Concept for the Development of the Pre-Conscription Youth Training System in the Kyrgyz Republic through 2030 and its implementation plan has been submitted for public discussion.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the document aims to adapt the existing pre-conscription training (PCT) system to modern conditions, improve the quality of training for the country’s conscription and mobilization reserve, and strengthen the personnel capacity of the Armed Forces in the interests of national defense.

The concept provides for:

  • fostering military-patriotic values and moral and psychological resilience among pre-conscription youth;
  • improving the educational and methodological framework for pre-conscription training;
  • equipping PCT classrooms with the necessary materials and technical resources;
  • enhancing the qualifications of instructors;
  • improving the health of draft-age youth;
  • developing military-applied sports;
  • introducing modern teaching methods in line with digitalization, and other related measures.

The government plans to launch a pilot project to develop the PCT system in 85 secondary schools in Bishkek, Osh and other regions of the country.

During the first phase (2026), authorities plan to develop a modern PCT textbook in both Kyrgyz and Russian, in line with the national curriculum standards, prepare visual teaching materials for PCT classrooms, and supply them to the pilot schools.

The second phase (2027–2028) includes providing textbooks and teaching materials to schools not included in the pilot project. Authorities also intend to establish PCT classrooms in schools where they do not yet exist and convert school basements into training ranges for practical air rifle instruction.

During the third phase (2029–2030), the Military Institute of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic is expected to begin training specialists in pre-conscription education.
link: http://24.kg/english/384228/
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