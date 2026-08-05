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Scientists begin studying Earth’s history in Madygen geopark

An international geological and paleontological expedition has begun in Madygen geopark in Batken region. The expedition will continue until the end of August and brings together specialists from Kyrgyzstan, Germany, the United Kingdom and other countries, the website of the Tien Shan Geological Society of Kyrgyzstan says.

The expedition also includes a scientific and practical summer school on geology. Participants include paleontologists studying vertebrates, invertebrates, microfauna and ancient plants, as well as structural geologists, sedimentologists and hydrogeologists.

The main goal of the expedition is to conduct excavations at sites containing fossils. Scientists will also create a geological map of the central part of the geopark at a scale of 1:25,000 and document new geological sections.

The research will help clarify how sedimentary rocks formed and how ancient water bodies developed in what is now the Madygen area.

Madygen is known for its almost continuous geological record covering around 500 million years of Earth’s history. The region’s rocks preserve remains of ancient plants, insects, fish and rare reptiles. This allows scientists to trace changes in life and the natural environment throughout different geological eras.

One of the most famous discoveries is Sharovipteryx mirabilis — a small Triassic reptile believed to have had wing-like membranes on its hind limbs that allowed it to glide. The only known specimen of this animal was discovered in Madygen.

The area also yielded fossils of the mysterious ancient reptile Longisquama insignis. In addition, researchers have identified around 500 species of fossil insects and 12 endemic vertebrates in the formation — animals whose fossil remains are associated specifically with this region.

The Madygen formation is considered an important reference geological site for the Middle and Late Triassic periods. Its unique rock sections allow scientists to study the recovery of terrestrial and freshwater ecosystems after the largest mass extinction event at the end of the Permian period.

Fieldwork will begin after participants are settled in the camp. From August 7 to 14, daily expeditions are planned within a radius of up to 10 kilometers from the camp. During the second half of the expedition, scientists will explore areas located up to 30 kilometers away.

Collected samples and data will be processed directly at the camp. The results of the fieldwork are planned to be discussed at a final conference in Osh on August 30. At this stage, the expedition marks the beginning of research rather than the announcement of new confirmed discoveries.

Partners of the expedition include the UNESCO International Geoscience Programme, the Museum of Natural History in Chemnitz, Freiberg University of Mining and Technology, the University of Bonn and Kyrgyz scientific organizations. The field camp is located approximately 70 kilometers from Batken and 300 kilometers from Osh.
link: http://24.kg/english/384224/
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