Every year, up to 70 percent of young people of conscription age in Kyrgyzstan are found unfit for military service. A draft concept for the development of the pre-conscription training system for youth until 2030, submitted for public discussion, says.

According to the authors of the document, this indicates a decline in the overall physical health of the nation.

The document also notes an increase in suicide cases in the Armed Forces and other military formations of state bodies where military service is legally provided.

«The existing system of military-patriotic education in the republic does not fully meet the tasks facing the country in developing among young people an attitude toward defending the Motherland as a sacred civic duty and in forming positive motivation for military service. Despite a sufficient legal framework, a unified system of military-patriotic education and youth preparation for service in the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic has not yet been established,» the document states.

It also notes that nearly half of public schools do not have classrooms for pre-conscription training (PCT).

More than 80 percent of PCT classrooms are not equipped with the necessary technical and educational resources for full-fledged training.

Almost all general education schools lack basic training equipment, including computers, printers, interactive boards, training weapons, training grenades, compasses, air rifles, gas masks, combined-arms protective kits, rain capes, first-aid kits, stretchers, medical bags, PCT textbooks, educational posters and other materials.

Most schools are also not equipped with training shooting ranges required for practical air rifle exercises for students.