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Blogger arrested for three days for indecent behavior in public place

In Jalal-Abad region, a blogger was arrested for three days after a video showing indecent behavior in a public place was shared on social media. The regional police department reported.

Police have identified the woman captured in the video. Materials have been prepared against A.M. and submitted to court.

The Manas City Court sentenced her to three days of arrest.

Police added that the woman repented of her actions and apologized to the public.

The Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region called on citizens to observe rules of conduct in public places and not disturb public order.
link: http://24.kg/english/384207/
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