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Designs for civil servants’ clothing with national elements developed

The Dilbar Design House has developed clothing designs for civil servants featuring elements of Kyrgyz national style, the Ministry of Culture told 24.kg news agency.

All sketches have already been submitted to the Presidential Administration.

«After the World Nomad Games and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, a unified design for the uniform will be selected by a commission involving authorized government agencies. Each government body will then produce its own uniforms. It is expected that wearing the uniform will be mandatory, especially during official trips abroad,» the ministry said.

No preliminary estimates for the design and tailoring costs have been prepared yet.

Nearly three months ago, Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev instructed the Ministry of Culture to develop designs for business attire for civil servants incorporating national elements.
link: http://24.kg/english/384203/
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