Kyrgyzstan exports over 19,000 tons of dairy products in six months

In the first six months of 2026, Kyrgyzstan actively continued exporting dairy products and natural honey to the EAEU and third countries, the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

During the reporting period, dairy exports totaled 19,915.55 tons, including:

ice cream — 2,339 tons;

butter — 100.56 tons;

cheese — 674.54 tons;

fermented milk products, including kumys and kurut — 197.77 tons;

milk whey — 189 tons.

Furthermore, natural honey exports increased. Over the first six months, 228.84 tons of honey were exported. These figures demonstrate continued demand for Kyrgyz products in foreign markets and the expanding export potential of the dairy and beekeeping industries.

Kyrgyzstan continues to develop agricultural processing and increase export potential, focusing on the production of high-quality, competitive food products for the global market.