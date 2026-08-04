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Fatal road accident in Issyk-Kul region: Eight-year-old child dies at scene

A road accident in Issyk-Kul region has resulted in the death of an eight-year-old child. Several other people were injured.

According to the Main Traffic Safety Department, the accident occurred on the 100th kilometer of Balykchy—Bokonbayevo—Karakol highway. A Volkswagen Golf driven by Bishkek resident K.T., 66, was traveling from north to south. While entering the main road, the vehicle collided with a Chevrolet Monza driven by 32-year-old R.A., which was traveling from east to west.

As a result of the crash, eight-year-old Zh.B. died at the scene. The injured were taken to the Ton District Hospital.

The incident has been registered . A pre-investigation check is underway.
link: http://24.kg/english/384051/
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