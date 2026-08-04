More than 6,000 structures demolished in Bishkek in first half of 2026

A total of 6,163 structures were demolished in Bishkek during the first six months of 2026, according to data presented at a meeting held at the City Hall.

It was reported that Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev called for stronger oversight of task implementation and compliance with deadlines. According to the mayor, officials who fail to fulfill their responsibilities should not remain in their positions.

The city head criticized the performance of municipal service managers over missed deadlines in carrying out assigned tasks. He said many issues remain unresolved, while city leadership continues to receive explanations for delays instead of seeing concrete results.

«Conduct inspections regarding the assignments I have given and evaluate the performance of each manager. Deadlines are often missed and instructions are not carried out. We hear many excuses, but there are no results. Either work effectively or do not hold the position,» Dzhunushaliev said.

The mayor instructed officials to prepare proposals regarding each department head based on the results of their performance.

The meeting participants also addressed Bishkek’s preparations for events of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Deputy mayors were tasked with personally overseeing street reconstruction and comprehensive landscaping projects.

The mayor separately criticized the pace of installation and improvement of public transport stops and instructed district administration heads to intensify efforts to dismantle illegally operating facilities.