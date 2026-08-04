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Seven people detained in Alai district after mass brawl

Seven people, allegedly involved in a brawl in the village of Gulcho, have been detained in Alai district. Video of the brawl had previously been shared on social media.

The incident was registered by the Internal Affairs Department of Alai district on August 3. A preliminary investigation has been launched.

According to police, the brawl occurred overnight into August 3 at approximately 1 a.m. near Kerben store on Narmatov Street. Seven young men, born in 2007 and 2008, started fighting.

All participants were taken to the police station for investigation. They stated they had no complaints against each other and refused to file statements or undergo a forensic examination.

Police issued warnings to the participants and conducted a preventive conversation with them.
link: http://24.kg/english/384040/
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