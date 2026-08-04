Zelensky dismisses Ukrainian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Valery Zhovtenko from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Kyrgyzstan. The relevant decree was signed by the Ukrainian leader on August 3. The document does not specify the reasons for the decision.

Valery Zhovtenko had headed Ukraine’s diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan since August 2018. It is not yet known who will be appointed as the country’s new ambassador.

Volodymyr Zelensky carried out a major reshuffle of Ukraine’s diplomatic corps. In addition to Zhovtenko, other ambassadors who were removed from their posts include Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States Olga Stefanishyna, Austria Vasyl Khymynets, Tajikistan Valery Yevdokymov, Tunisia and Libya Volodymyr Khomanets, as well as Singapore and Brunei Kateryna Zelenko.