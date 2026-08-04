Kyrgyzstan bans cremation of deceased bodies

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed amendments to the Law «On Burial and Funeral Services.» The document was adopted by the Zhogorku Kenesh on June 25, 2026.

According to the amendments, crematoriums in Kyrgyzstan may only be used for the sanitary thermal destruction of biological objects resulting from medical activities. This includes human organs and tissues.

However, the law explicitly prohibits the use of such facilities for incinerating the bodies of deceased people, as well as aborted and stillborn fetuses.

Provisions on cremation of the deceased, urns containing ashes, columbaria, and walls of mourning are excluded from the law. Unclaimed and unidentified bodies may only be buried in cemeteries.

Specialized facilities for the destruction of medical biological objects may be built using funds from the national and local budgets, as well as private companies.

The law will come into force in 10 days.