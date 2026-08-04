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 11 fan zones to be set up in Bishkek for opening of WNG, SCO summit

Eleven fan zones will be set up in Bishkek, where residents and visitors will be able to watch the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit live. The City Hall announced.

The main fan zone will be located in Ala-Too Square. Before the official broadcast, a concert with participation of local artists and creative groups will be held there. Food courts, recreation areas, and other family entertainment venues will also be available for visitors.

Ten additional fan zones will be opened in all four districts of the capital.

The opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games will take place on August 31. The SCO summit will open in Bishkek on the same day and run until September 1. The World Nomad Games competitions will continue until September 6.
link: http://24.kg/english/384024/
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