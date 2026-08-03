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Omar Sultanov appointed Kyrgyz Ambassador to the United Kingdom

Omar Sultanov has been relieved of his posts as Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Switzerland and Permanent Representative of Kyrgyzstan to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva. The relevant decree was signed by President Sadyr Japarov.

By another decree, the head of state appointed Omar Sultanov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Sultanov had served as Kyrgyzstan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva since May 31, 2022. He was appointed Ambassador to Switzerland on November 30 of the same year.

Sultanov has previously held several diplomatic and government positions. He served as Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Germany, headed the Presidential Administration, and worked as First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.
link: http://24.kg/english/383979/
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