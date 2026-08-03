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Prosecutor General’s Office appeals verdict in “Letter of 75” case

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan has filed an appeal against the verdict of Bishkek’s Pervomaisky District Court in the «Letter of 75» case.

The defendants in the case include former State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev, former Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, former Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev, as well as politicians Bekbolot Talgarbekov, Aaly Karashev, Ernis Uzakbaev, Kursan Asanov and Kurmanbek Dyikanbaev.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said the appeal was submitted by state prosecutors in accordance with Article 397 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The agency did not specify what changes it is seeking to make to the court’s verdict.

In early July, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek issued its ruling in the «Letter of 75» case. Kamchybek Tashiev, Kurmankul Zulushev and Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, along with five other signatories of the appeal, were found guilty of preparing for a violent seizure of power.

Each defendant was sentenced to four years in prison with confiscation of property; however, the punishment was replaced with three years of probation supervision.

Later, the lawyer of the former SCNS chief appealed the verdict in the «Letter of 75» case.
link: http://24.kg/english/383977/
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