Automatic pension assignment without citizen applications proposed in Kyrgyzstan

Transition to proactive assignment of certain types of pensions is proposed in Kyrgyzstan. A corresponding draft law has been submitted for public discussion.

According to the document, old-age and disability pensions will be assigned automatically, without citizens having to apply to the Social Fund.

This will be possible if the information system contains all the necessary information about person’s employment record and social insurance contributions paid.

Pensions will be accrued from the date the right to them arises. If a citizen disagrees with the payment amount, they can apply to the Social Fund for a review and provide additional documents. The authors of the draft hope this will reduce waiting lists, the number of in-person applications, and the time required to process pensions.

Another change concerns unclaimed pension payments. Currently, their receipt for past periods is limited to certain periods. The draft proposes paying accrued but not timely received amounts for the entire period prior to the pensioner’s application.

Separate rules are proposed for citizens who simultaneously receive a pension in another country. In such cases, payment of the basic part of the Kyrgyz pension will cease on the first day of the month following the discovery of dual receipt. However, the insurance part for the previous period will be retained, unless international treaties provide otherwise.

The Social Fund will also be able to recover the paid basic part of the pension if it determines that a pensioner simultaneously received payments in another country and failed to report it.

The draft expands the possibilities for restoring pension insurance records. Citizens will be allowed to voluntarily pay insurance contributions for any periods beginning in January 1996. Currently, this option is limited to periods before or after which actual contributions were made. The changes may affect migrant workers, informal sector workers, foreigners, and stateless persons.

Furthermore, time spent studying at primary, secondary, higher, and postgraduate vocational education institutions, including foreign educational institutions, advanced training courses, and retraining courses, is proposed to be included in the insurance record. This will require at least twelve months of insurance period prior to the introduction of personalized accounting or at least twelve months of contribution payments made after January 1, 1996.

The bill also requires employers and individuals to reimburse the Social Fund for disability or survivor’s pension expenses if payments are made due to an occupational injury or occupational disease at their own fault.

The authors of the initiative explain that the Social Fund first provides regular payments to the individual and then must recover the funds spent from the at-fault employer or individual through recourse.

The amendments also affect the placement of pension savings. The term «deposits in credit institutions» is proposed to be replaced with «bank deposits,» and restrictions on the acquisition of securities extended to non-bank financial institutions. The supporting document explains this as a need to eliminate inconsistencies, increase investment transparency, and reduce risks to pension savings.