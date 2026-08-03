00:15
USD 87.45
EUR 101.76
RUB 1.19
English

1,100 kilometers of roads paved in Kyrgyzstan for seven months

As of August 1, 2026, at least 1,100 kilometers of roads in Kyrgyzstan had been fully paved, the Ministry of Transport and Communications reported.

This represents an increase of 645 kilometers compared to the same period last year. By August 1, 2025, about 455 kilometers of roads had been paved in the country.

Thus, the volume of roadwork has increased almost 2.5-fold.

The ministry notes that construction, reconstruction, and major repairs continue on both national and internal roads.

The work is proceeding according to the approved schedule and is being monitored by the Ministry of Transport.
link: http://24.kg/english/383968/
views: 302
Print
Related
Cabinet abolishes Road Fund merging it with Road Department
Popular
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan support Kyrgyzstan's initiative on single tourist visa Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan support Kyrgyzstan's initiative on single tourist visa
Leaders of Central Asian states and Azerbaijan sign Cholpon-Ata Declaration Leaders of Central Asian states and Azerbaijan sign Cholpon-Ata Declaration
Russia donates over 1,700 tons of food aid to Kyrgyzstan Russia donates over 1,700 tons of food aid to Kyrgyzstan
F1H2O practice sessions begin on Issyk-Kul Lake F1H2O practice sessions begin on Issyk-Kul Lake
3 August, Monday
18:53
Omar Sultanov appointed Kyrgyz Ambassador to the United Kingdom Omar Sultanov appointed Kyrgyz Ambassador to the United...
18:42
Prosecutor General’s Office appeals verdict in “Letter of 75” case
18:35
Official transfer of Chon-Gara and Tash-Dobo villages to Kyrgyzstan begins
17:56
Automatic pension assignment without citizen applications proposed in Kyrgyzstan
17:36
1,100 kilometers of roads paved in Kyrgyzstan for seven months