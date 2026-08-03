Mikhail Mishustin to visit Kyrgyzstan to attend EAEU meeting

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that he plans to visit Kyrgyzstan in the coming days to attend the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting. RIA Novosti reported.

«I’m leaving for Cholpon-Ata in the coming days for the EAEU meeting,» he said during a meeting with Andrei Turchak, head of the Altai Republic.

The prime minister mentioned this in the context of Altai culture. «Many of my colleagues in the EAEU consider Altai to be the birthplace of Turkic civilizations; there are many, many historical parallels here,» the prime minister added.

The next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held on August 6-7 in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.