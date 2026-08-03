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Residents of former Uzbek village to receive Kyrgyz citizenship

The process of granting Kyrgyz citizenship to residents of the village of Chon-Gara, which was transferred to Kyrgyzstan under a border territory exchange agreement with Uzbekistan, has begun, the Presidential Administration told 24.kg news agency.

Officials are holding informational meetings with local residents to explain the citizenship application process and the documents required.

The citizenship registration process is expected to be completed by the end of this year. After obtaining citizenship, residents will be able to receive Kyrgyz passports and enjoy all the rights of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Chon-Gara and the nearby village of Tash-Dobo previously belonged to Uzbekistan’s Fergana Region. The two villages are home to about 2,500 people, the majority of whom are ethnic Kyrgyz.

The transfer of the settlements to Kyrgyzstan’s jurisdiction was announced in late June 2026 following the completion of the border territory exchange and the demarcation of the state border. In return, Kyrgyzstan transferred land plots of equal size to Uzbekistan.

The agreements also provide for the exchange of 236 hectares of land to facilitate the construction of a road between the villages of Sai and Tayan. The new route is expected to reduce the distance between Aidarken and Batken from 225 kilometers to about 55 kilometers.
link: http://24.kg/english/383966/
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