Farmers receive 6.7 billion soms worth of equipment through leasing in 2026

In 2026, at least 2,186 units of equipment worth 6.7 billion soms were leased to farmers in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry reported.

According to the ministry, seven leasing projects have been implemented in the country since 2011, providing agricultural machinery, as well as equipment needed for the processing industry. Machinery and equipment are leased for seven years at 6 percent per annum.

A total of 11,986 units of agricultural machinery worth 24.8 billion soms were leased to rural producers through state leasing projects.