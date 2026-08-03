Main arch of Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University being dismantled in Bishkek

In Bishkek, dismantling of the arch of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University on Tynaliev Street side has begun.

Footage posted on social media by eyewitnesses shows workers dismantling the structure.

On June 11, construction of Minzhylkiev Street began in the capital, which is designed to connect Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue with Tynaliev Street and then with Kurchatov Street.

According to the City Hall, the new street will be 1.35 kilometers long. The project includes the construction of an 8-meter-wide roadway, sidewalks on both sides, and the preservation of the existing green space.

Once completed, according to Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev, the new street will improve traffic in the south of the city and reduce travel times for thousands of motorists.

The decision to construct a street through the university’s grounds previously sparked a heated debate not only among students and staff, but also among Bishkek residents. They opposed the project, arguing that the construction could impact green space and the safety of schoolchildren and students.