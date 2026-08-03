Kyrgyz scientist makes discovery that could contribute to fusion energy industry

Kyrgyz scientist Askar Abdukadyrov has published a study that may be linked to solving one of the key challenges of controlled nuclear fusion — plasma instability in tokamak-type reactors.

«Controlled nuclear fusion is considered an almost inexhaustible source of energy. One of the most promising devices for achieving it is the tokamak fusion reactor.

The central component of a tokamak is a vacuum chamber where hydrogen is heated to extremely high temperatures and transformed into plasma. The chamber has the shape of a torus (‘donut’) with a D-shaped cross-section.

Plasma is an electrical conductor. The current flowing through electromagnetic coils creates a toroidal magnetic field inside the torus and induces a circular current in the plasma, which generates poloidal magnetic field lines around it.

However, due to plasma instability, scientists have so far been unable to achieve economically viable nuclear fusion,» the researcher explained.

In his published preprint, Abdukadyrov demonstrated that when a thin current-carrying wire is bent into a loop, the magnetic field lines take the form of curves with a constant width.

According to the scientist, the magnetic field lines around the circular current in tokamaks also naturally take this shape.

However, the magnetic field created by D-shaped coils changes the natural geometry of these magnetic lines, stretching them along the main axis and compressing them in the transverse direction.

The study suggests that this forced deformation of the magnetic field lines generated by the circular current disrupts the balance of forces in the plasma and may be the main cause of various types of instability.

Therefore, according to Abdukadyrov, achieving industrial-scale fusion energy may require changing the shape of tokamak vacuum chambers and coils. The cross-section of the chamber, he suggests, should also follow the shape of a constant-width curve.