 Kyrgyzstan falls short of 2030 breastfeeding target — UNICEF

Breastfeeding is not only one of the most effective measures for protecting children’s health but also an investment in the future of Kyrgyzstan, the Republican Center for Health Promotion and Mass Communication said, citing UNICEF.

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund, supporting mothers with breastfeeding helps children survive and develop fully, contributes to better educational outcomes and higher productivity in the future, and brings significant economic benefits.

Every som invested in key nutrition improvement measures, including breastfeeding support, can generate from 22 to 25 soms in long-term economic returns.

At the same time, only 44 percent of children under six months in Kyrgyzstan are exclusively breastfed. This is significantly below the country’s commitment to increase the rate to 70 percent by 2030, adopted during the Paris Summit in 2025.

Continued breastfeeding also remains insufficient: only 27 percent of children aged 20–23 months continue to receive breast milk.

Breast milk provides infants with complete nutrition, strengthens the immune system and protects against common infectious diseases. It is also a safe, reliable and environmentally sustainable source of nutrition, including during emergencies.

The center emphasized that breastfeeding is not solely the responsibility of mothers. Successful continuation requires support from the healthcare system, families, employers and society as a whole.

The World Breastfeeding Week is held annually from August 1 to 7. Its goal is to raise awareness about the need to create supportive conditions for breastfeeding and strengthen assistance for women so that every mother can successfully breastfeed her child.