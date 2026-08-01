Free concerts to be held during F1H2O World Championship in Issyk-Kul region

A free concert program has been prepared for spectators during the UIM F1H2O World Championship stage in Issyk-Kul region. Performances will take place on August 1 and 2 in the competition’s fan zone, the Kyrgyzstan’s Motorboat Federation reported.

On August 1, at 5 p.m., Kyrgyz performers Mirbek Atabekov, Malika Dina, and other artists will perform on stage. Ne Prosto Orchestra will then perform for guests, along with Sabi and Doni.

On August 2, the concert program will begin at 6 p.m. The evening will be hosted by Sanzhar Mykyev and Alina Bazhenova. Toshi, the dance group Weetwinz, Bayastan, and Begish will perform for the audience.

The second part of the concert will feature Freeman996, Malika Dina and her dance group, JAXX, Virus Vocal & DJ, and BAKR.

According to the Motorboat Federation of Kyrgyzstan, the festive program will conclude with a performance by Thomas NeverGreen Live Band, followed by a closing ceremony with participation of D Billions.