Four children from Kyrgyzstan undergo surgery in South Korea

Four children with severe congenital heart defects returned to Kyrgyzstan after successfully undergoing free cardiac surgery in South Korea.

According to the press center of the Ministry of Health, the humanitarian program began on May 29.

A visiting team of qualified doctors from Gil Hospital (Incheon, Korea) conducted a free diagnostic examination at the Research Institute of Heart Surgery and Organ Transplantation in Bishkek.

A total of 60 children with heart pathologies were examined and nine candidates with the most complex diagnoses were selected for subsequent treatment. Considering the high degree of complexity of the diseases, the management of the Gil Hospital, as a matter of priority, invited four small patients for free operations.

Accompanied by their mothers, they flew to South Korea on July 7. Local surgeons successfully performed all planned surgical interventions. The postoperative period passed without complications, and after complete rehabilitation, the children were discharged from the clinic in satisfactory condition.